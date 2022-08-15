COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 2.21 million COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.88. With the company’s per share price at $0.16 changed hands at $0.0 or -3.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.10M. COMS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1231.25% off its 52-week high of $2.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 31.25% up since then. When we look at COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.17 million.

Analysts gave the COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended COMS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) trade information

Instantly COMS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1643 on Friday, 08/12/22 subtracted -3.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -79.07%, with the 5-day performance at 7.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) is 3.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COMS’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -6150.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6150.0% for it to hit the projected low.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.59 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $18 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.70%. The 2022 estimates are for COMSovereign Holding Corp. earnings to decrease by -44.80%.

COMS Dividends

COMSovereign Holding Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.91% of COMSovereign Holding Corp. shares while 9.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.27%. There are 9.71% institutions holding the COMSovereign Holding Corp. stock share, with Buckingham Strategic Partners the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.78% of the shares, roughly 2.64 million COMS shares worth $2.21 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.19% or 1.77 million shares worth $1.48 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.19 million shares estimated at $1.0 million under it, the former controlled 0.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 0.56 million shares worth around $0.47 million.