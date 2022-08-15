Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 2.77% Incline

In the latest trading session, 1.2 million Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.60 changing hands around $0.1 or 2.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $107.59M. BCLI’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.89% off its 52-week high of $4.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.52, which suggests the last value was 30.0% up since then. When we look at Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 61.13K.

Analysts gave the Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BCLI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) trade information

Instantly BCLI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 17.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.69 on Friday, 08/12/22 added 2.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.50%, with the 5-day performance at 17.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) is 32.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BCLI’s forecast low is $8.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -122.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -122.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.36% over the past 6 months, a 10.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will rise 11.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 36.60%.

BCLI Dividends

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 15.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.57% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares while 11.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.29%. There are 11.06% institutions holding the Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 3.91% of the shares, roughly 1.43 million BCLI shares worth $5.24 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.30% or 0.47 million shares worth $1.74 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.95 million shares estimated at $3.49 million under it, the former controlled 2.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.11% of the shares, roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $1.49 million.