Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch BKKT Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 3.09 million Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.51 changed hands at $0.24 or 7.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $862.41M. BKKT’s last price was a discount, traded about -1347.29% off its 52-week high of $50.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.98, which suggests the last value was 43.59% up since then. When we look at Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.64 million.

Analysts gave the Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BKKT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Instantly BKKT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.79 on Friday, 08/12/22 added 7.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.75%, with the 5-day performance at 11.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) is 46.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -17.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BKKT’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 14.53% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 52.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.99 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $15.37 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Bakkt Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 12.30%.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 12.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.42% of Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares while 17.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.55%. There are 17.50% institutions holding the Bakkt Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.87% of the shares, roughly 2.16 million BKKT shares worth $13.29 million.

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.44% or 1.08 million shares worth $2.27 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF. With 1.39 million shares estimated at $2.91 million under it, the former controlled 1.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF held about 1.22% of the shares, roughly 0.92 million shares worth around $5.64 million.