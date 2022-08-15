ATHX Stock: More Upside For Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX)?

In the last trading session, 7.08 million Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.24. With the company’s per share price at $0.26 changed hands at -$0.02 or -9.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $74.42M. ATHX’s last price was a discount, traded about -596.15% off its 52-week high of $1.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 34.62% up since then. When we look at Athersys Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.86 million.

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) trade information

Instantly ATHX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3140 on Friday, 08/12/22 subtracted -9.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.70%, with the 5-day performance at -5.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) is 25.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.89 days.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Athersys Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -73.74% over the past 6 months, a 30.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Athersys Inc. will rise 30.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -47.20% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Athersys Inc. earnings to increase by 7.70%.

ATHX Dividends

Athersys Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.39% of Athersys Inc. shares while 22.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.58%. There are 22.76% institutions holding the Athersys Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.02% of the shares, roughly 13.25 million ATHX shares worth $8.02 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.16% or 10.99 million shares worth $6.65 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 6.83 million shares estimated at $4.13 million under it, the former controlled 2.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.02% of the shares, roughly 2.69 million shares worth around $1.63 million.