Are Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ: TYDE) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.97 million Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.19 changed hands at $0.07 or 6.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.71M. TYDE’s last price was a discount, traded about -1425.21% off its 52-week high of $18.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.87, which suggests the last value was 26.89% up since then. When we look at Cryptyde Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.52 million.
Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) trade information
Instantly TYDE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2399 on Friday, 08/12/22 added 6.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -92.17%, with the 5-day performance at 11.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) is 30.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.67 days.
TYDE Dividends
Cryptyde Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.
Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Cryptyde Inc. shares while 7.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.91%. There are 7.91% institutions holding the Cryptyde Inc. stock share, with Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.05% of the shares, roughly 10650.0 TYDE shares worth $21619.0.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. With 0.41 million shares estimated at $0.83 million under it, the former controlled 2.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 86008.0 shares worth around $0.17 million.