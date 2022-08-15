AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -171.19% Loss

In the latest trading session, 2.16 million AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.95 changing hands around $0.33 or 12.59% at last look, the market valuation stands at $24.00M. AMPG’s current price is a discount, trading about -90.17% off its 52-week high of $5.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.62, which suggests the last value was 45.08% up since then. When we look at AmpliTech Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19230.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 56.48K.

Analysts gave the AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AMPG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AmpliTech Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) trade information

Instantly AMPG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.99 on Friday, 08/12/22 added 12.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.50%, with the 5-day performance at 10.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) is 4.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.62% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AMPG’s forecast low is $5.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -171.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -69.49% for it to hit the projected low.

AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 258.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.1 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that AmpliTech Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $4.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.02 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 300.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -47.70%. The 2022 estimates are for AmpliTech Group Inc. earnings to increase by 92.70%.

AMPG Dividends

AmpliTech Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 15.

AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.01% of AmpliTech Group Inc. shares while 6.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.94%. There are 6.66% institutions holding the AmpliTech Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 2.10% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million AMPG shares worth $0.56 million.

AIGH Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.43% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.38 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.37 million under it, the former controlled 1.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.69% of the shares, roughly 66272.0 shares worth around $0.18 million.