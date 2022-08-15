Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 5.96 million Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $0.56 changed hands at -$0.08 or -11.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.90M. AGRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -8900.0% off its 52-week high of $50.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.49, which suggests the last value was 12.5% up since then. When we look at Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.81 million.

Analysts gave the Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AGRX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) trade information

Instantly AGRX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7700 on Friday, 08/12/22 subtracted -11.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -97.11%, with the 5-day performance at -5.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) is -2.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AGRX’s forecast low is $1.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -792.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -78.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Agile Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -95.75% over the past 6 months, a 92.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 116.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.76 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $1.84 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $160k and $1.13 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,000.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 62.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Agile Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -26.00%.

AGRX Dividends

Agile Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.42% of Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares while 8.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.02%. There are 8.22% institutions holding the Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.31% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million AGRX shares worth $4.46 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.92% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.95 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 64466.0 shares estimated at $0.54 million under it, the former controlled 0.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.24% of the shares, roughly 29419.0 shares worth around $0.25 million.