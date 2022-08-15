Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) Stock Forecast For 2022: Weak With A -485.77 Percent Downside

In the last trading session, 1.86 million Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.78 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $444.78M. ABSI’s last price was a discount, traded about -443.93% off its 52-week high of $26.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.93, which suggests the last value was 38.7% up since then. When we look at Absci Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 639.26K.

Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI) trade information

Instantly ABSI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 28.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.04 on Friday, 08/12/22 subtracted -0.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.71%, with the 5-day performance at 28.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI) is 47.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ABSI’s forecast low is $3.50 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -485.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 26.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Absci Corporation (ABSI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Absci Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.59% over the past 6 months, a 38.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Absci Corporation will rise 87.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 62.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.74 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Absci Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.84 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $728k and $2.01 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 139.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for Absci Corporation earnings to decrease by -279.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.20% per year.

ABSI Dividends

Absci Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.83% of Absci Corporation shares while 47.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.09%. There are 47.78% institutions holding the Absci Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.98% of the shares, roughly 13.91 million ABSI shares worth $117.23 million.

Redmile Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.65% or 8.03 million shares worth $67.7 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.37 million shares estimated at $15.95 million under it, the former controlled 4.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.35% of the shares, roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $10.55 million.