With 75.78% Distance From Low, Is Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.00 trading at -$0.11 or -1.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $895.77M. That closing price of OBE’s stock is at a discount of -39.11% from its 52-week high price of $12.52 and is indicating a premium of 75.78% from its 52-week low price of $2.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 885.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.82 in the current quarter.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.21%, in the last five days OBE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $9.00 price level, adding 2.49% to its value on the day. Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 118.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.43% in past 5-day. Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) showed a performance of 34.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.94 million shares which calculate 1.03 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.80 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.78 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.91. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -65.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.56% for stock’s current value.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 74.50% in the current quarter and calculating 313.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 85.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $124.82 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $119.36 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $92.34 million and $101.98 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 35.20% while estimating it to be 17.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -41.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.30%.

OBE Dividends

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.83% institutions for Obsidian Energy Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the top institutional holder at OBE for having 2.77 million shares of worth $24.52 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 3.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hillsdale Investment Management Inc., which was holding about 2.66 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.55 million.

On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Natural Gas ETF and Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.37 million shares of worth $2.84 million or 0.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.18 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.4 million in the company or a holder of 0.22% of company’s stock.