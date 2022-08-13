With 59.47% From The Low, Is Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.07 trading at -$0.41 or -6.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $251.66M. That closing price of VYGR’s stock is at a discount of -74.63% from its 52-week high price of $10.60 and is indicating a premium of 59.47% from its 52-week low price of $2.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 251.27K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.33%, in the last five days VYGR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $6.07 price level, adding 13.29% to its value on the day. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 123.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.41% in past 5-day. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) showed a performance of -9.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.79 million shares which calculate 3.12 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -64.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 50.58% for stock’s current value.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 81.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.05% while that of industry is 0.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 60.00% in the current quarter and calculating 34.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.79 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.18 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $4.77 million and $2.14 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 168.10% while estimating it to be 235.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.50% during past 5 years.

VYGR Dividends

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.50% institutions for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. TRV GP III, LLC is the top institutional holder at VYGR for having 6.39 million shares of worth $48.7 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 16.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is EcoR1 Capital, LLC, which was holding about 3.56 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.11 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.83 million shares of worth $6.29 million or 2.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.46 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.35 million in the company or a holder of 1.19% of company’s stock.