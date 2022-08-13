With 36.97% Distance From Low, Could Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.65 trading at $0.16 or 10.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.11M. That closing price of CING’s stock is at a discount of -212.12% from its 52-week high price of $5.15 and is indicating a premium of 36.97% from its 52-week low price of $1.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 46.71K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cingulate Inc. (CING), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.58 in the current quarter.

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.74%, in the last five days CING remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $1.65 price level, adding 7.3% to its value on the day. Cingulate Inc.’s shares saw a change of -40.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.51% in past 5-day. Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) showed a performance of 5.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23290.0 shares which calculate 0.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.59% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -415.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -415.15% for stock’s current value.

CING Dividends

Cingulate Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.58% institutions for Cingulate Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at CING for having 0.75 million shares of worth $1.49 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 6.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Lynwood Capital Management Inc., which was holding about 0.23 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.45 million.