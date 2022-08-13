With 35.88% From The Low, Is Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.31 trading at $0.01 or 0.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $56.80M. That closing price of ZYNE’s stock is at a discount of -254.96% from its 52-week high price of $4.65 and is indicating a premium of 35.88% from its 52-week low price of $0.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 574.54K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.77%, in the last five days ZYNE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $1.31 price level, adding 5.76% to its value on the day. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -54.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.38% in past 5-day. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) showed a performance of 16.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.88 million shares which calculate 2.26 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 79.85% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -739.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 23.66% for stock’s current value.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -53.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is -2.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.10% during past 5 years.

ZYNE Dividends

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.80% institutions for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at ZYNE for having 3.66 million shares of worth $4.8 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 8.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.95 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.55 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.63 million shares of worth $4.76 million or 8.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.29 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.69 million in the company or a holder of 2.96% of company’s stock.