With 18.3% Distance From Low, Could I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.98 trading at $0.02 or 0.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $691.55M. That closing price of IMAB’s stock is at a discount of -913.53% from its 52-week high price of $80.88 and is indicating a premium of 18.3% from its 52-week low price of $6.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 852.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For I-Mab (IMAB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.25%, in the last five days IMAB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $7.98 price level, adding 11.92% to its value on the day. I-Mab’s shares saw a change of -83.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.53% in past 5-day. I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) showed a performance of -12.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.47 million shares which calculate 5.87 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $58.59 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.38% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $95.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1090.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -181.95% for stock’s current value.

I-Mab (IMAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that I-Mab is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -68.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -5.38% while that of industry is 0.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -545.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 26.00%.

IMAB Dividends

I-Mab is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.35% institutions for I-Mab that are currently holding shares of the company. HHLR Advisors, LTD is the top institutional holder at IMAB for having 7.18 million shares of worth $116.65 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 8.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 5.4 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $87.62 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Asia Fund and Artisan International Small-Mid Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.63 million shares of worth $7.9 million or 0.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.62 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $10.08 million in the company or a holder of 0.75% of company’s stock.