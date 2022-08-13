VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) 38.85% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.35 trading at $0.02 or 0.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $778.43M. That closing price of VTEX’s stock is at a discount of -581.61% from its 52-week high price of $29.65 and is indicating a premium of 38.85% from its 52-week low price of $2.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 340.09K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For VTEX (VTEX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.46%, in the last five days VTEX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the stock touched $4.35 price level, adding 20.62% to its value on the day. VTEX’s shares saw a change of -59.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.84% in past 5-day. VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) showed a performance of 51.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.03 million shares which calculate 6.93 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -60.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.45% for stock’s current value.

VTEX (VTEX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that VTEX is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -43.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -19.05% while that of industry is 2.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -20.00% in the current quarter and calculating 16.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $38.24 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $39.61 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $30.87 million and $31.24 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 23.90% while estimating it to be 26.80% for the next quarter.

VTEX Dividends

VTEX is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.96% institutions for VTEX that are currently holding shares of the company.