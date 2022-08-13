Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) Shares Jumped 0.98% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In last trading session, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.12 trading at $0.23 or 5.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.42B. That closing price of VORB’s stock is at a discount of -173.79% from its 52-week high price of $11.28 and is indicating a premium of 37.14% from its 52-week low price of $2.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 409.26K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.91%, in the last five days VORB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/12/22 when the stock touched $4.12 price level, adding 3.51% to its value on the day. Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -48.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.98% in past 5-day. Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) showed a performance of 14.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.66 million shares which calculate 1.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 62.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -191.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -142.72% for stock’s current value.

VORB Dividends

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 80.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.64% institutions for Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Cooperman, Leon G. is the top institutional holder at VORB for having 0.5 million shares of worth $4.02 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LP, which was holding about 0.33 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.39 million.