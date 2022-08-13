Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Drops -12.03 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.51 trading at -$0.06 or -12.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $32.05M. That closing price of VERO’s stock is at a discount of -429.41% from its 52-week high price of $2.70 and is indicating a premium of 17.65% from its 52-week low price of $0.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 140.18K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Venus Concept Inc. (VERO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.03%, in the last five days VERO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $0.51 price level, adding 15.0% to its value on the day. Venus Concept Inc.’s shares saw a change of -70.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.72% in past 5-day. Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) showed a performance of -6.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.51 million shares which calculate 3.72 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 84.31% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.25. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1517.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -96.08% for stock’s current value.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Venus Concept Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -68.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.95% while that of industry is 0.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -800.00% in the current quarter and calculating 66.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $30.25 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $30.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 48.50% during past 5 years.

VERO Dividends

Venus Concept Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 15 and November 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.62% institutions for Venus Concept Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. is the top institutional holder at VERO for having 21.17 million shares of worth $30.27 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 33.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Masters Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 4.9 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.01 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.84 million shares of worth $1.2 million or 1.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.41 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.58 million in the company or a holder of 0.64% of company’s stock.