The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Adds 7.89 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.64 trading at $0.05 or 3.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $38.95M. That closing price of NCTY’s stock is at a discount of -949.39% from its 52-week high price of $17.21 and is indicating a premium of 30.49% from its 52-week low price of $1.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 767.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The9 Limited (NCTY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.14%, in the last five days NCTY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $1.64 price level, adding 4.65% to its value on the day. The9 Limited’s shares saw a change of -75.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.89% in past 5-day. The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) showed a performance of -6.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.54 million shares which calculate 0.39 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $671.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.76% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $671.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $671.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -40845.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -40845.12% for stock’s current value.

The9 Limited (NCTY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.25% during past 5 years.

NCTY Dividends

The9 Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.12% institutions for The9 Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at NCTY for having 0.59 million shares of worth $1.75 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 2.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 0.56 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.67 million.