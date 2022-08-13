TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Are Up 4.80 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.42 trading at $0.62 or 9.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.13B. That closing price of TDCX’s stock is at a discount of -304.31% from its 52-week high price of $30.00 and is indicating a premium of 9.43% from its 52-week low price of $6.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 320.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TDCX Inc. (TDCX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.12 in the current quarter.

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.12%, in the last five days TDCX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/12/22 when the stock touched $7.42 price level, adding 4.5% to its value on the day. TDCX Inc.’s shares saw a change of -61.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.80% in past 5-day. TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) showed a performance of -16.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.01 million shares which calculate 3.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 70.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20.80 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28.11. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -278.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -180.32% for stock’s current value.

TDCX Inc. (TDCX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $110.24 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $126.77 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 33.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.68%.

TDCX Dividends

TDCX Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 117.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 118.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 117.11% institutions for TDCX Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the top institutional holder at TDCX for having 3.25 million shares of worth $39.53 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 14.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 2.39 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.0 million.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM International Small Cap Growth Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.74 million shares of worth $10.26 million or 3.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.53 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $7.32 million in the company or a holder of 2.37% of company’s stock.