SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Is -2.92% Lower Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above -$0.11?

In last trading session, SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.66 trading at $0.09 or 2.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $704.51M. That closing price of SOUN’s stock is at a discount of -395.63% from its 52-week high price of $18.14 and is indicating a premium of 34.43% from its 52-week low price of $2.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.52%, in the last five days SOUN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $3.66 price level, adding 3.94% to its value on the day. SoundHound AI Inc.’s shares saw a change of -51.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.92% in past 5-day. SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) showed a performance of 13.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.58 million shares which calculate 0.94 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.07% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -227.87% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 18.03% for stock’s current value.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) estimates and forecasts

And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.22 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

SOUN Dividends

SoundHound AI Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.59% institutions for SoundHound AI Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. KPCB DGF II Associates, LLC is the top institutional holder at SOUN for having 0.89 million shares of worth $2.39 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Liberty Street Advisors, Inc., which was holding about 0.74 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.97 million.