Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Has Risen By 17.58 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.14 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $92.77M. That closing price of SND’s stock is at a discount of -131.31% from its 52-week high price of $4.95 and is indicating a premium of 20.56% from its 52-week low price of $1.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 325.48K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days SND remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/10/22 when the stock touched $2.14 price level, adding 16.41% to its value on the day. Smart Sand Inc.’s shares saw a change of 20.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.15% in past 5-day. Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) showed a performance of 17.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.1 million shares which calculate 4.24 days to cover the short interests.

Smart Sand Inc. (SND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Smart Sand Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 7.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 82.64% while that of industry is 6.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 92.30% in the current quarter and calculating 117.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 67.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $54.1 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $59.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -37.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -272.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.60%.

SND Dividends

Smart Sand Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.96% institutions for Smart Sand Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Clearlake Capital Group, LP is the top institutional holder at SND for having 10.75 million shares of worth $37.1 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 24.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 0.98 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.38 million.

On the other hand, Sprott Focus Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.8 million shares of worth $2.76 million or 1.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.62 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.14 million in the company or a holder of 1.39% of company’s stock.