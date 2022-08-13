Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) 19.84% Up Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above $1.01?

In last trading session, Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) saw 0.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.10 trading at -$0.12 or -1.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.03B. That closing price of RSKD’s stock is at a discount of -563.61% from its 52-week high price of $40.48 and is indicating a premium of 38.36% from its 52-week low price of $3.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 404.14K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Riskified Ltd. (RSKD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.93%, in the last five days RSKD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $6.10 price level, adding 3.17% to its value on the day. Riskified Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -22.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.84% in past 5-day. Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) showed a performance of 54.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.36 million shares which calculate 7.44 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.15% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -31.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 18.03% for stock’s current value.

Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Riskified Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -15.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -215.38% while that of industry is 2.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 88.70% in the current quarter and calculating -100.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $57.67 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $57.29 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $55.69 million and $52.53 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.60% while estimating it to be 9.10% for the next quarter.

RSKD Dividends

Riskified Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53.54% institutions for Riskified Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company.