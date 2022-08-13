RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Shares Surges 2.72% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) saw 0.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.32 trading at -$0.02 or -7.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.13M. That closing price of RIBT’s stock is at a discount of -203.12% from its 52-week high price of $0.97 and is indicating a premium of 15.62% from its 52-week low price of $0.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.46%, in the last five days RIBT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/12/22 when the stock touched $0.32 price level, adding 15.79% to its value on the day. RiceBran Technologies’s shares saw a change of -9.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.72% in past 5-day. RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) showed a performance of -16.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.64 million shares which calculate 0.17 days to cover the short interests.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.66 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.29 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $6.91 million and $8.04 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 10.90% while estimating it to be 3.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 34.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40.00%.

RIBT Dividends

RiceBran Technologies is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 25 and October 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.00% institutions for RiceBran Technologies that are currently holding shares of the company. CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY is the top institutional holder at RIBT for having 9.23 million shares of worth $2.93 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 17.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.29 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.41 million.

On the other hand, Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.41 million shares of worth $0.45 million or 2.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.7 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.22 million in the company or a holder of 1.33% of company’s stock.