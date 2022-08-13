QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) Is 42.94% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.70 trading at $0.18 or 11.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $80.36M. That closing price of QTEK’s stock is at a discount of -513.53% from its 52-week high price of $10.43 and is indicating a premium of 42.94% from its 52-week low price of $0.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 193.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.39 in the current quarter.

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.84%, in the last five days QTEK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/12/22 when the stock touched $1.70 price level, adding 6.59% to its value on the day. QualTek Services Inc.’s shares saw a change of -82.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.16% in past 5-day. QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) showed a performance of 28.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.21 million shares which calculate 1.71 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 73.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -311.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -252.94% for stock’s current value.

QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that QualTek Services Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -81.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 97.89% while that of industry is -3.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $172.09 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $256.36 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

QTEK Dividends

QualTek Services Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.14% institutions for QualTek Services Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the top institutional holder at QTEK for having 1.37 million shares of worth $4.41 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 5.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ACT Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.35 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.14 million.

On the other hand, Wasatch Microcap Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.37 million shares of worth $4.41 million or 5.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22514.0 shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $35346.0 in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.