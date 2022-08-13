My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Shares Rebounded 28.0% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.25 trading at $0.02 or 6.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.28M. That closing price of MYSZ’s stock is at a discount of -1088.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.97 and is indicating a premium of 28.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 971.05K if we extend that period to 3-months.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.54%, in the last five days MYSZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/12/22 when the stock touched $0.25 price level, adding 3.85% to its value on the day. My Size Inc.’s shares saw a change of -50.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.14% in past 5-day. My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) showed a performance of 14.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 32479.999999999996 shares which calculate 0.13 days to cover the short interests.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,426.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

MYSZ Dividends

My Size Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.76% institutions for My Size Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at MYSZ for having 0.33 million shares of worth $0.11 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 1.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 0.18 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $62550.0.