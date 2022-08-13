Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At $4.00

In last trading session, Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.03 trading at $0.26 or 9.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $109.05M. That closing price of MESA’s stock is at a discount of -202.97% from its 52-week high price of $9.18 and is indicating a premium of 33.99% from its 52-week low price of $2.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 490.98K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.39%, in the last five days MESA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/12/22 when the stock touched $3.03 price level, adding 0.33% to its value on the day. Mesa Air Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -45.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.24% in past 5-day. Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) showed a performance of 49.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.93 million shares which calculate 1.58 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -32.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.99% for stock’s current value.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Mesa Air Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -39.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -256.25% while that of industry is 22.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -300.00% in the current quarter and calculating -216.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $123.82 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $123.32 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -45.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.80%.

MESA Dividends

Mesa Air Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 07 and February 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51.34% institutions for Mesa Air Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MESA for having 2.48 million shares of worth $10.91 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 6.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Royce & Associates LP, which was holding about 1.88 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.27 million.

On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.18 million shares of worth $5.2 million or 3.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.93 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4.1 million in the company or a holder of 2.58% of company’s stock.