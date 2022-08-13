Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Currently -174.77% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.07 trading at $0.07 or 7.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $72.06M. That closing price of MDNA’s stock is at a discount of -174.77% from its 52-week high price of $2.94 and is indicating a premium of 28.97% from its 52-week low price of $0.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 141.63K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.00%, in the last five days MDNA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $1.07 price level, adding 43.09% to its value on the day. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.’s shares saw a change of -34.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -37.06% in past 5-day. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) showed a performance of -17.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.15 million shares which calculate 2.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 83.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.71 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -928.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -153.27% for stock’s current value.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -39.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 17.65% while that of industry is 0.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 40.00% in the current quarter and calculating 41.70% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.60% during past 5 years.

MDNA Dividends

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 10 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.82% institutions for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the top institutional holder at MDNA for having 2.27 million shares of worth $2.91 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 4.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Worth Venture Partners, LLC, which was holding about 0.57 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.73 million.