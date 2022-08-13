Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Boosted 5.44% So Far In 2022, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.41 trading at $0.25 or 2.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $749.44M. That closing price of KNSA’s stock is at a discount of -22.8% from its 52-week high price of $15.24 and is indicating a premium of 40.69% from its 52-week low price of $7.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 337.06K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.44 in the current quarter.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.06%, in the last five days KNSA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $12.41 price level, adding 7.46% to its value on the day. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 5.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.46% in past 5-day. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) showed a performance of 11.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.36 million shares which calculate 7.54 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 43.59% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -125.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -28.93% for stock’s current value.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 15.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 76.52% while that of industry is 0.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 27.90% in the current quarter and calculating 11.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 245.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $28.55 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $34.52 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $3.97 million and $10.18 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 619.10% while estimating it to be 239.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -36.00% during past 5 years.

KNSA Dividends

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.74% institutions for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA is the top institutional holder at KNSA for having 3.53 million shares of worth $35.11 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 10.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.49 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.73 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.93 million shares of worth $9.28 million or 2.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.79 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $7.82 million in the company or a holder of 2.30% of company’s stock.