JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Drops -5.00%, But A Strong Recovery May Be Imminent

In last trading session, JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.90 trading at -$0.1 or -5.00% at ring of the bell on the day. That closing price of JCSE’s stock is at a discount of -1162.63% from its 52-week high price of $23.99 and is indicating a premium of 13.16% from its 52-week low price of $1.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 623.68K if we extend that period to 3-months.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.00%, in the last five days JCSE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $1.90 price level, adding 17.39% to its value on the day. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -90.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.00% in past 5-day. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) showed a performance of -82.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 62950.0 shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.

JCSE Dividends

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 75.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.05% institutions for JE Cleantech Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company.