JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Drops -5.00%, But A Strong Recovery May Be Imminent

In last trading session, JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.90 trading at -$0.1 or -5.00% at ring of the bell on the day. That closing price of JCSE’s stock is at a discount of -1162.63% from its 52-week high price of $23.99 and is indicating a premium of 13.16% from its 52-week low price of $1.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 623.68K if we extend that period to 3-months.
JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.00%, in the last five days JCSE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $1.90 price level, adding 17.39% to its value on the day. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -90.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.00% in past 5-day. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) showed a performance of -82.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 62950.0 shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.
Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now
While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.
Sign up here to get your free report now. .
Sponsored
JCSE Dividends
JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 75.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.05% institutions for JE Cleantech Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company.