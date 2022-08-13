Is Zenvia Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZENV) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $2.49?

In last trading session, Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.49 trading at $0.21 or 9.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $101.39M. That closing price of ZENV’s stock is at a discount of -703.61% from its 52-week high price of $20.01 and is indicating a premium of 31.33% from its 52-week low price of $1.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 143.47K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.21%, in the last five days ZENV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/12/22 when the stock touched $2.49 price level, adding 12.01% to its value on the day. Zenvia Inc.’s shares saw a change of -63.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.14% in past 5-day. Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) showed a performance of 23.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.9 days to cover the short interests.

Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Zenvia Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -57.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 11.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 49.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $43.14 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $43.73 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $25.62 million and $31.3 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 68.40% while estimating it to be 39.70% for the next quarter.

ZENV Dividends

Zenvia Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.89% institutions for Zenvia Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. La Financiere De L’Echiquier is the top institutional holder at ZENV for having 1.26 million shares of worth $7.69 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 8.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Newfoundland Capital Management, which was holding about 0.84 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.12 million.

On the other hand, Advisers Investment Tr-JOHCM Emerging Markets Small/Mid Cap Equity Fd and Ashmore Fds-Ashmore Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 23232.0 shares of worth $0.14 million or 0.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17600.0 shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.12 million in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.