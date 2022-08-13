Is Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -71.12% Off Its High?

In last trading session, Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.61 trading at -$0.24 or -4.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.10M. That closing price of SVFD’s stock is at a discount of -71.12% from its 52-week high price of $9.60 and is indicating a premium of 51.16% from its 52-week low price of $2.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 46.42K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.10%, in the last five days SVFD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/12/22 when the stock touched $5.61 price level, adding 17.98% to its value on the day. Save Foods Inc.’s shares saw a change of 39.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.45% in past 5-day. Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) showed a performance of 75.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14650.0 shares which calculate 0.84 days to cover the short interests.

SVFD Dividends

Save Foods Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.92% institutions for Save Foods Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Noked Capital Limited is the top institutional holder at SVFD for having 75455.0 shares of worth $0.43 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 4.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Noked Israel Ltd, which was holding about 75455.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.43 million.