Is LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN), -445.67% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.00 trading at $0.39 or 14.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $323.46M. That closing price of LIAN’s stock is at a discount of -445.67% from its 52-week high price of $16.37 and is indicating a premium of 30.0% from its 52-week low price of $2.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 262.52K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For LianBio (LIAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.27 in the current quarter.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.94%, in the last five days LIAN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/12/22 when the stock touched $3.00 price level, adding 2.6% to its value on the day. LianBio’s shares saw a change of -51.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved 31.00% in past 5-day. LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) showed a performance of 27.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.09 million shares which calculate 5.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.78 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.99% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -800.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -137.67% for stock’s current value.

LianBio (LIAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that LianBio is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -20.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 78.98% while that of industry is 0.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -40.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.00%.

LIAN Dividends

LianBio is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.40% institutions for LianBio that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at LIAN for having 56.32 million shares of worth $208.95 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 52.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 7.66 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.4 million.

On the other hand, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Small Cap Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.62 million shares of worth $2.28 million or 0.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.16 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.61 million in the company or a holder of 0.15% of company’s stock.