Is a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA), -567.98% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.28 trading at $0.25 or 12.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $310.47M. That closing price of AKA’s stock is at a discount of -567.98% from its 52-week high price of $15.23 and is indicating a premium of 21.05% from its 52-week low price of $1.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 199.79K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.32%, in the last five days AKA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/12/22 when the stock touched $2.28 price level, adding 1.3% to its value on the day. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.’s shares saw a change of -75.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.28% in past 5-day. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) showed a performance of -14.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.85 million shares which calculate 5.92 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.90 to the stock, which implies a rise of 41.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -163.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 3.51% for stock’s current value.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -71.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -33.33% while that of industry is -8.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 25.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $162.31 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $182.8 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -156.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 37.50%.

AKA Dividends

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.01% institutions for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Summit Partners, L.P. is the top institutional holder at AKA for having 67.84 million shares of worth $187.24 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 52.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Stephens Investment Management Group, which was holding about 2.08 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.21 million.

On the other hand, Putnam Small Cap Value Fund and American Beacon Stephens Small Cap Growth Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.74 million shares of worth $2.91 million or 0.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.42 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.83 million in the company or a holder of 0.32% of company’s stock.