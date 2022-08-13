Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Has Recovered -35.97% To Date, But An Additional -184.02% Is Possible.

In last trading session, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.45 trading at -$0.31 or -2.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.77B. That closing price of IAS’s stock is at a discount of -184.02% from its 52-week high price of $29.68 and is indicating a premium of 18.47% from its 52-week low price of $8.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.0 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 460.79K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.88%, in the last five days IAS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/12/22 when the stock touched $10.45 price level, adding 4.13% to its value on the day. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s shares saw a change of -52.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.85% in past 5-day. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) showed a performance of 11.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.41 million shares which calculate 3.74 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -100.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.31% for stock’s current value.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -45.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 112.90% while that of industry is 5.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 107.70% in the current quarter and calculating 133.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $97.87 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $103.91 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

IAS Dividends

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 98.88% institutions for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc is the top institutional holder at IAS for having 94.38 million shares of worth $1.3 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 60.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc., which was holding about 22.72 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $313.57 million.

On the other hand, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.19 million shares of worth $14.05 million or 0.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.9 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $10.59 million in the company or a holder of 0.58% of company’s stock.