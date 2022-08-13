iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Up Almost 59.10% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.23 trading at $0.35 or 3.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.42B. That closing price of IHRT’s stock is at a discount of -164.13% from its 52-week high price of $27.02 and is indicating a premium of 37.15% from its 52-week low price of $6.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 922.38K if we extend that period to 3-months.

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.54%, in the last five days IHRT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/12/22 when the stock touched $10.23 price level, adding 0.87% to its value on the day. iHeartMedia Inc.’s shares saw a change of -51.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.25% in past 5-day. iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) showed a performance of 59.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.84 million shares which calculate 4.46 days to cover the short interests.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that iHeartMedia Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -50.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 166.06% while that of industry is 16.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 136.40% in the current quarter and calculating 1,800.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $955.9 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.02 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 96.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.00%.

IHRT Dividends

iHeartMedia Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 105.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 108.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 105.11% institutions for iHeartMedia Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH is the top institutional holder at IHRT for having 22.68 million shares of worth $429.38 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 18.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 10.43 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $197.49 million.

On the other hand, PIMCO Income Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 9.03 million shares of worth $170.9 million or 7.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.16 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $59.86 million in the company or a holder of 2.61% of company’s stock.