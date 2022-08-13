Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Lost Nearly -2.00% Last Month.

In last trading session, Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.47 trading at $0.04 or 2.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $94.65M. That closing price of HYPR’s stock is at a discount of -1029.93% from its 52-week high price of $16.61 and is indicating a premium of 23.13% from its 52-week low price of $1.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 212.30K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.29 in the current quarter.

Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.80%, in the last five days HYPR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $1.47 price level, adding 29.67% to its value on the day. Hyperfine Inc.’s shares saw a change of -79.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -22.22% in past 5-day. Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) showed a performance of -2.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.76 million shares which calculate 5.73 days to cover the short interests.

Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

HYPR Dividends

Hyperfine Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.14% institutions for Hyperfine Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at HYPR for having 1.76 million shares of worth $2.59 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 3.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Healthcor Management LP, which was holding about 1.75 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.57 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.13 million shares of worth $1.66 million or 2.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.57 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.83 million in the company or a holder of 1.02% of company’s stock.