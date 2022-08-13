Harte Hanks Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS) jumps 617.00% In 2022; How Attractive Is It At $15.33?

In last trading session, Harte Hanks Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.33 trading at $1.55 or 11.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $105.01M. That closing price of HHS’s stock is at a premium of 1.83% from its 52-week high price of $15.05 and is indicating a premium of 66.41% from its 52-week low price of $5.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 102.50K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Harte Hanks Inc. (HHS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.27 in the current quarter.

Harte Hanks Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.25%, in the last five days HHS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/12/22 when the stock touched $15.33 price level, adding 2.85% to its value on the day. Harte Hanks Inc.’s shares saw a change of 101.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 29.37% in past 5-day. Harte Hanks Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS) showed a performance of 26.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27300.0 shares which calculate 0.23 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -43.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -30.46% for stock’s current value.

Harte Hanks Inc. (HHS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Harte Hanks Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 130.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -58.39% while that of industry is 5.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -78.70% in the current quarter and calculating -42.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $48.6 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $49.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.20% during past 5 years.

HHS Dividends

Harte Hanks Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 16 and March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Harte Hanks Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40.04% institutions for Harte Hanks Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Westerly Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at HHS for having 1.21 million shares of worth $9.12 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 17.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blair (William) & Company, L.L.C., which was holding about 0.66 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.0 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.1 million shares of worth $0.78 million or 1.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9885.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.13 million in the company or a holder of 0.14% of company’s stock.