GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Jump 10.29%, More Rally Possible

In last trading session, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.75 trading at $0.35 or 10.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $83.30M. That closing price of GP’s stock is at a discount of -338.67% from its 52-week high price of $16.45 and is indicating a premium of 21.33% from its 52-week low price of $2.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 190.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.29%, in the last five days GP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/12/22 when the stock touched $3.75 price level, adding 2.6% to its value on the day. GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s shares saw a change of -60.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.33% in past 5-day. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) showed a performance of 17.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.23 million shares which calculate 1.77 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 69.76% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -460.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -86.67% for stock’s current value.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -42.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 86.96% while that of industry is -3.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -36.40% in the current quarter and calculating 16.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 278.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.09 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.53 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

GP Dividends

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 09 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25.82% institutions for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at GP for having 1.55 million shares of worth $10.59 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 6.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, which was holding about 0.23 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.55 million.