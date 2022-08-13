GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) At $3.87: So What?

In last trading session, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.87 trading at -$0.13 or -3.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $546.37M. That closing price of GRNA’s stock is at a discount of -308.27% from its 52-week high price of $15.80 and is indicating a premium of 50.65% from its 52-week low price of $1.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 455.61K if we extend that period to 3-months.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.25%, in the last five days GRNA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/12/22 when the stock touched $3.87 price level, adding 8.94% to its value on the day. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s shares saw a change of -60.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.61% in past 5-day. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) showed a performance of 80.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.68 million shares which calculate 4.79 days to cover the short interests.

GRNA Dividends

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 46.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24.88% institutions for GreenLight Biosciences Holdings that are currently holding shares of the company. Cormorant Asset Management, LP is the top institutional holder at GRNA for having 6.71 million shares of worth $64.62 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 5.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VK Services, LLC, which was holding about 5.22 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $50.28 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.79 million shares of worth $7.61 million or 0.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.63 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $6.07 million in the company or a holder of 0.51% of company’s stock.