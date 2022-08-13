FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Currently -806.86% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.02 trading at -$0.12 or -10.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $43.63M. That closing price of FNGR’s stock is at a discount of -806.86% from its 52-week high price of $9.25 and is indicating a premium of 10.78% from its 52-week low price of $0.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 49.02K if we extend that period to 3-months.

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.53%, in the last five days FNGR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $1.02 price level, adding 29.17% to its value on the day. FingerMotion Inc.’s shares saw a change of -85.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.93% in past 5-day. FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) showed a performance of -27.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23890.0 shares which calculate 0.59 days to cover the short interests.

FNGR Dividends

FingerMotion Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on January 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 44.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.03% institutions for FingerMotion Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management is the top institutional holder at FNGR for having 0.16 million shares of worth $0.23 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Andesa Financial Management Inc., which was holding about 100000.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.14 million.