FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) Lost -1.67% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.93 trading at $0.08 or 0.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $990.31M. That closing price of FAZE’s stock is at a discount of -70.07% from its 52-week high price of $21.99 and is indicating a premium of 37.97% from its 52-week low price of $8.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 826.56K if we extend that period to 3-months.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.62%, in the last five days FAZE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/10/22 when the stock touched $12.93 price level, adding 41.2% to its value on the day. FaZe Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 27.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.67% in past 5-day. FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) showed a performance of 33.02% in past 30-days.

FAZE Dividends

FaZe Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.11% institutions for FaZe Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Cowen and Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at FAZE for having 0.93 million shares of worth $9.24 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 4.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Centiva Capital, LP, which was holding about 0.9 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.94 million.

On the other hand, Special Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.21 million shares of worth $2.11 million or 0.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 55024.0 shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.54 million in the company or a holder of 0.25% of company’s stock.