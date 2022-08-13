Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) Adds 34.58% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.79 trading at -$0.06 or -7.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $58.66M. That closing price of FSRD’s stock is at a discount of -1167.09% from its 52-week high price of $10.01 and is indicating a premium of 54.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 775.30K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fast Radius Inc. (FSRD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.3 in the current quarter.

Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.09%, in the last five days FSRD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the stock touched $0.79 price level, adding 22.55% to its value on the day. Fast Radius Inc.’s shares saw a change of -91.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 34.58% in past 5-day. Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) showed a performance of 27.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.36 million shares which calculate 0.32 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 73.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -279.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -279.75% for stock’s current value.

Fast Radius Inc. (FSRD) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.4 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

FSRD Dividends

Fast Radius Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 58.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.30% institutions for Fast Radius Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ECP ControlCo, LLC is the top institutional holder at FSRD for having 15.6 million shares of worth $23.24 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 20.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Palantir Technologies Inc., which was holding about 2.0 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.98 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 82644.0 shares of worth $45098.0 or 0.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 38983.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $58084.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.