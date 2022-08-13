Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Jumped 6.78% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In last trading session, Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.92 trading at $1.37 or 11.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.58B. That closing price of EXAI’s stock is at a discount of -135.14% from its 52-week high price of $30.38 and is indicating a premium of 49.23% from its 52-week low price of $6.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 135.64K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Exscientia plc (EXAI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.27 in the current quarter.

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.86%, in the last five days EXAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/12/22 when the stock touched $12.92 price level, adding 2.12% to its value on the day. Exscientia plc’s shares saw a change of -34.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.78% in past 5-day. Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) showed a performance of 21.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.32 million shares which calculate 22.92 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.91 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $32.87. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -154.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -23.14% for stock’s current value.

Exscientia plc (EXAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Exscientia plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -38.94% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 71.43% while that of industry is 11.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 81.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $24.76 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $21.59 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

EXAI Dividends

Exscientia plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.55% institutions for Exscientia plc that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Global Advisers Ltd is the top institutional holder at EXAI for having 5.68 million shares of worth $81.82 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 4.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 4.02 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $57.82 million.

On the other hand, BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.22 million shares of worth $23.89 million or 1.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.48 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $6.91 million in the company or a holder of 0.41% of company’s stock.