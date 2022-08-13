Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Stock Dropped -4.59% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.96 trading at $0.09 or 4.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.50M. That closing price of CLWT’s stock is at a discount of -35.2% from its 52-week high price of $2.65 and is indicating a premium of 45.41% from its 52-week low price of $1.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 862.73K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.81%, in the last five days CLWT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/10/22 when the stock touched $1.96 price level, adding 26.04% to its value on the day. Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited’s shares saw a change of -4.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.50% in past 5-day. Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) showed a performance of 65.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 68540.0 shares which calculate 2.82 days to cover the short interests.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.80% during past 5 years.

CLWT Dividends

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 59.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.96% institutions for Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at CLWT for having 0.26 million shares of worth $0.4 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 3.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 96090.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.15 million.