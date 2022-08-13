Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Adds 9.04% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.77 trading at $1.3 or 15.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.08B. That closing price of ERAS’s stock is at a discount of -150.46% from its 52-week high price of $24.47 and is indicating a premium of 53.84% from its 52-week low price of $4.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 385.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 15.35%, in the last five days ERAS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/12/22 when the stock touched $9.77 price level, adding 2.79% to its value on the day. Erasca Inc.’s shares saw a change of -37.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.04% in past 5-day. Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) showed a performance of 41.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.31 million shares which calculate 54.2 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.80 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.03% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -155.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -53.53% for stock’s current value.

Erasca Inc. (ERAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Erasca Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -18.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.66% while that of industry is 0.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 23.90% in the current quarter and calculating -46.20% decrease in the next quarter.

ERAS Dividends

Erasca Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.19% institutions for Erasca Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at ERAS for having 17.81 million shares of worth $174.01 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 14.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Arch Venture Management, Llc, which was holding about 11.06 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $108.01 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.5 million shares of worth $24.43 million or 2.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.83 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $17.88 million in the company or a holder of 1.50% of company’s stock.