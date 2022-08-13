Does Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Look Expensive At $5.36? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.36 trading at $0.41 or 8.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $309.22M. That closing price of RYAM’s stock is at a discount of -55.22% from its 52-week high price of $8.32 and is indicating a premium of 54.66% from its 52-week low price of $2.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 701.79K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.28%, in the last five days RYAM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/12/22 when the stock touched $5.36 price level, subtracting 0.0% to its value on the day. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s shares saw a change of -6.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.61% in past 5-day. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) showed a performance of 102.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.3 million shares which calculate 4.91 days to cover the short interests.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.93% while that of industry is 26.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -214.30% in the current quarter and calculating 152.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $387.36 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $410.25 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $341 million and $383.87 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.60% while estimating it to be 6.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20.50% during past 5 years.

RYAM Dividends

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.23% institutions for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at RYAM for having 9.97 million shares of worth $65.51 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 15.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Condire Management, LP, which was holding about 4.05 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.6 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.54 million shares of worth $11.9 million or 7.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.4 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.67 million in the company or a holder of 2.20% of company’s stock.