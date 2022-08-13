Does Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Look Expensive At $0.36? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.36 trading at $0.03 or 10.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.42M. That closing price of CETX’s stock is at a discount of -380.56% from its 52-week high price of $1.73 and is indicating a premium of 27.78% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 727.30K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.51%, in the last five days CETX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/12/22 when the stock touched $0.36 price level, adding 5.76% to its value on the day. Cemtrex Inc.’s shares saw a change of -55.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.14% in past 5-day. Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) showed a performance of 17.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 64569.99999999999 shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $14.71 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.67 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -65.00% during past 5 years.

CETX Dividends

Cemtrex Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 04 and January 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.52% institutions for Cemtrex Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CETX for having 0.62 million shares of worth $0.39 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 2.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.16 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $98901.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.38 million shares of worth $0.24 million or 1.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.24 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.15 million in the company or a holder of 0.99% of company’s stock.