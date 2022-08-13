Do You Like Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) At $1.74?

In last trading session, Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.74 trading at -$0.08 or -4.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $165.35M. That closing price of QMCO’s stock is at a discount of -328.16% from its 52-week high price of $7.45 and is indicating a premium of 22.99% from its 52-week low price of $1.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 550.64K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.40%, in the last five days QMCO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $1.74 price level, adding 11.68% to its value on the day. Quantum Corporation’s shares saw a change of -68.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.95% in past 5-day. Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) showed a performance of 20.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.32 million shares which calculate 4.36 days to cover the short interests.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Quantum Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -42.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 54.55% while that of industry is -11.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $94.53 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $97.18 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -50.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 33.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

QMCO Dividends

Quantum Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.80% institutions for Quantum Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at QMCO for having 6.93 million shares of worth $12.06 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 18.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is B. Riley Financial, Inc., which was holding about 4.72 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.21 million.

On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd and 180 Degree Capital Corp are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.45 million shares of worth $12.97 million or 20.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.87 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4.99 million in the company or a holder of 7.76% of company’s stock.