COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS), Stock Drops -40.29% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.35 trading at $1.02 or 5.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $680.42M. That closing price of CMPS’s stock is at a discount of -169.81% from its 52-week high price of $49.51 and is indicating a premium of 64.36% from its 52-week low price of $6.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 351.85K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.61 in the current quarter.

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.91%, in the last five days CMPS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $18.35 price level, adding 14.65% to its value on the day. COMPASS Pathways plc’s shares saw a change of -16.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.55% in past 5-day. COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) showed a performance of 61.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.63 million shares which calculate 11.38 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $65.11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 71.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $120.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -553.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -63.49% for stock’s current value.

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that COMPASS Pathways plc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 19.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -32.96% while that of industry is -1.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -38.60% in the current quarter and calculating -71.10% decrease in the next quarter.

CMPS Dividends

COMPASS Pathways plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 48.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.94% institutions for COMPASS Pathways plc that are currently holding shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. is the top institutional holder at CMPS for having 1.2 million shares of worth $15.47 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 2.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Victory Capital Management Inc., which was holding about 0.9 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.58 million.

On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.38 million shares of worth $4.91 million or 0.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.27 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.91 million in the company or a holder of 0.63% of company’s stock.