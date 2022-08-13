Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) Up 36.10% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.87?

In last trading session, Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.28 trading at $0.5 or 17.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $49.13M. That closing price of CGRN’s stock is at a discount of -104.57% from its 52-week high price of $6.71 and is indicating a premium of 53.66% from its 52-week low price of $1.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 80.46K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.28 in the current quarter.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 17.99%, in the last five days CGRN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/12/22 when the stock touched $3.28 price level, adding 2.96% to its value on the day. Capstone Green Energy Corporation’s shares saw a change of -1.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 36.10% in past 5-day. Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) showed a performance of 36.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.2 million shares which calculate 2.74 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 76.01% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -448.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -113.41% for stock’s current value.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -75.00% in the current quarter and calculating 47.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 42.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $18.7 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $19.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $16.08 million and $18.24 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 16.30% while estimating it to be 6.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.00%.

CGRN Dividends

Capstone Green Energy Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 07 and February 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.59% institutions for Capstone Green Energy Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Baird Financial Group, Inc. is the top institutional holder at CGRN for having 0.55 million shares of worth $2.25 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 3.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.54 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.22 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.32 million shares of worth $1.3 million or 2.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.19 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.79 million in the company or a holder of 1.26% of company’s stock.