Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Declines -73.20% In 2022; Is It Attractive Enough At $16.48?

In last trading session, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.48 trading at $0.65 or 4.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.09B. That closing price of CLMT’s stock is at a discount of -5.76% from its 52-week high price of $17.43 and is indicating a premium of 67.23% from its 52-week low price of $5.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 159.54K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.27 in the current quarter.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.11%, in the last five days CLMT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $16.48 price level, adding 3.96% to its value on the day. Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s shares saw a change of 24.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.07% in past 5-day. Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) showed a performance of 68.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.46 million shares which calculate 2.4 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $31.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -88.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 15.05% for stock’s current value.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 3.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 69.35% while that of industry is 31.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 127.80% in the current quarter and calculating -87.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 41.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.18 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.07 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -73.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

CLMT Dividends

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 01 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 34.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.92% institutions for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. that are currently holding shares of the company. Adams Asset Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at CLMT for having 5.43 million shares of worth $56.43 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 6.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Knott David M., Jr., which was holding about 4.39 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $59.78 million.

On the other hand, Evermore Global Value Fd and Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.67 million shares of worth $22.76 million or 2.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.47 million shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $6.59 million in the company or a holder of 0.60% of company’s stock.